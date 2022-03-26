Donatella Versace Reunites with Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears/instagram

Britney Spears and Donatella Versace are back together again!

In a series of photos and a video posted to Instagram on Friday, the “…Baby One More Time” singer was joined by fiancé Sam Asghari and the famed designer for a reunion of sorts.

“Look who came to visit … these 2 bad b—s are up to no good 💕🌹🌹 …” Spears, 40, captioned the carousel of images.

In the first photo, the “Toxic” singer flaunts her toned abs in a printed, puff-sleeve crop top as she smiles from ear to ear while posing next to Versace, 66, who is clad in a vibrant, statement-making outfit consisting of hot pink bell bottoms and a form-fitting, lime green top. Meanwhile, Asghari, 28, looks cool and casual in a white T-shirt and jeans.

RELATED: Britney Spears Shows Off Engagement Ring While Celebrating ‘Wonderful’ Fiancé Sam Asghari’s Birthday

In another snap, Versace can be seen wearing the matching hot pink blazer that goes with her flares, while Spears opts for a different printed crop top, all while keeping the huge smile on her face.

The pop star has long been a fan of Versace. In May 2021, Donatella — sister of the brand’s founder Gianni Versace — posted a sweet throwback of Spears wearing Versace in the early 2000s.

“This flashback is from when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace,” Donatella captioned the post, which shows Spears and the designer posing together. For the occasion, Spears wore a one-shoulder gown adorned with multi-colored sparkles.

“I’ll never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical!!!!” Donatella added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, the “Lucky” singer wrote on Instagram that Versace would be designing her wedding dress for her and Asghari’s upcoming nuptials.

Story continues

Donatella Versace and american singer Britney Spears acknowledges the applause for Versace’s Spring/Summer women’s 2003 collection

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

The “Gimme More” singer shared a series of photos on Instagram at the time, which showed her posing in a pink tulle gown. Anticipating fan speculation, Spears clarified that the frilly look wasn’t the ensemble she’ll be sporting when she says “I do,” writing: “No… this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah!!!!”

“Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!” Spears added.

RELATED VIDEO: Sam Asghari Tells Fiancée Britney Spears, ‘The World Is Ours Baby,’ in Sweet Instagram Post

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September of last year after more than four years of dating.

Shortly after he popped the question, a source told PEOPLE that Spears wants “to get married as soon as possible.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Praises ‘Amazing Show’ Euphoria for Raising Mental Health Awareness: ‘It’s Too Good’

“She would love a beach ceremony at a tropical destination,” added the source. “It will be a small wedding.”

The following month, an insider told PEOPLE that the pair was on the hunt for the perfect place to say “I do.” “Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she’d like and has been considering venues,” said the source.