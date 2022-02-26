The Hamden Journal

Look to the Energy Patch for a Dividend Bonanza. Devon Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources Look Good.

What was already going to be a challenging year for investors was further disrupted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But in a market that has been lacking in certainty, income investors may want to take a look at energy stocks.

Energy has been the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 index this year, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund (ticker: XLE) climbing 20% this year—far outpacing the 11% drop in the broader index. Even with those gains, investors still have reason to pile into the sector—and not…

