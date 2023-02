LOOK: Steven Holtz back in lineup after spending time on ventilator

Junior defenseman Steven Holtz is back in the lineup for Michigan tonight. It may not be a big deal to those who aren’t familiar with Michigan hockey and Holtz’s story, but it is a monumental achievement for the junior.

Back in November, Holtz was away from the team due to a very serious life-threatening illness, and he spent multiple days in the ICU.

Holtz battled, though, and after a long recovery process, tonight he is set to play in his first game for the Wolverines since Nov. 5.

Michigan takes on Wisconsin tonight from Yost Ice Arena.

—

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram