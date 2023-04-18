LOOK: Michigan teases alumni roster for The Basketball Tournament

LOOK: Michigan teases alumni roster for The Basketball Tournament

by
basketball
Josh Henschke

Maize&BlueReview

Is Michigan getting an alumni team for the annual The Basketball Tournament this summer? It certainly appears that way if social media is to be believed.

U-M’s official basketball account tweeted out a teaser video on Tuesday to suggest that a team of U-M basketball alumni (and one football alumni) will enter TBT and compete for a cash prize.

According to the video, it appears the initial roster includes:

– Trey Burke

– Zavier Simpson

– Jamal Crawford

– Chaundee Brown •

– Devin Funchess (football player)

– Zak Irvin

– D.J. Wilson

– Nik Stauskas

– Derrick Walton

– Kam Chatman

– Jon Teske

– Jordan Morgan

– Charles Matthews

– Austin Davis

TBT is broadcasted on ESPN and is a single-elimination tournament held in the summer every year. Teams compete for cash prizes for over $1 million split amongst the team.

