LOOK: Michigan teases alumni roster for The Basketball Tournament

basketball
Is Michigan getting an alumni team for the annual The Basketball Tournament this summer? It certainly appears that way if social media is to be believed.
U-M’s official basketball account tweeted out a teaser video on Tuesday to suggest that a team of U-M basketball alumni (and one football alumni) will enter TBT and compete for a cash prize.
According to the video, it appears the initial roster includes:
– Trey Burke
– Zavier Simpson
– Jamal Crawford
– Chaundee Brown •
– Devin Funchess (football player)
– Zak Irvin
– D.J. Wilson
– Nik Stauskas
– Derrick Walton
– Kam Chatman
– Jon Teske
– Jordan Morgan
– Charles Matthews
– Austin Davis
TBT is broadcasted on ESPN and is a single-elimination tournament held in the summer every year. Teams compete for cash prizes for over $1 million split amongst the team.
