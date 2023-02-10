LOOK: Aidan Hutchinson wins fan voting for NFL Rookie of the Year

Former Michigan football star Aidan Hutchinson has won some postseason honors for his excellent play with the Detroit Lions this season.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Hutchinson has been named the “Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year,” an award that is voted on by the fans.

“There were so many talented players in this rookie class, so it’s quite an honor for me to be named the 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year,” Hutchinson said in the press release. “Considering some of the past Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year winners, taking home this award feels surreal, and I want to thank all the fans who believed in me and voted for me. It is amazing to see the support from fans week after week, and I am ready to start the offseason and get out there for an even better season next year.”

Hutchinson is also in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year, which is awarded by the league itself and voted upon by The Associated Press.