Lonnie Teagle accused of inappropriately touching high school girls

A former Texas high school football coach is accused of inappropriately touching at least five girls and spanking two of them, according to local reports.

Lonnie Teagle was busted on two felony charges connected to the alleged behavior before he was canned at Patricia E. Paetow High School last month.

Police officers in the Katy Independent School District began a probe into Teagle on Oct. 11 when two students went to school leaders with complaints, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

One of the teen girls told police Teagle, 39, was touching her and her best friend, both only 15, in a sexual manner, according to a probable cause statement obtained by the newspaper.

Inappropriate comments in early September then led to inappropriate hugs, officials reportedly said. When he hugged them, Teagle allegedly moved his hands down to their butts and told them not to tell others, the newspaper reported.

Lonnie Teagle left his head coaching job last month before he was arrested this month. Harris County District Court

On Sept. 5, the teen girl reportedly said she was pulled onto his lap while in a school office and saw he had an erection once she got up.

Then a couple of days later, the coach took the two girls into a random room and told them “he was going to spank them,” according to court records reported on by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The student reportedly told authorities Teagle bent her over his lap and slapped her three times before he then spanked her friend.

The second female student told officials that she felt Teagle’s erect penis during the Sept. 5 incident when he allegedly also pulled her onto his lap, court records indicate. It was one of the multiple disturbing times she believed he was erect as he touched her, according to the newspaper.

Another time Teagle allegedly rubbed her thighs and disturbingly made contact with her vagina while over her clothes, officials reportedly said.

When he allegedly spanked both students, the coach asked them if liked sex, the second girl said according to officials.

Multiple students said they were victimized at Patricia E. Paetow High School. katyisd.org

The harassment stopped after that and Teagle brought both girls Chipotle the following day as an apology before he “formally apologized” on Sept. 9, the probable cause statement stated.

After the two girls came forward, another three teens also contacted authorities and alleged Teagle touched them and made inappropriate comments toward them, according to court records, the Star-Telegram reported.

And complaints were also filed against him in September by three school district staffers that said Teagle “made them feel uncomfortable on multiple occasions due to his inappropriate comments, touching and mannerisms,” the newspaper reported.

Teagle was charged earlier this month with indecency with a child and improper relationship with a student in Harris County.

The school district said they were told of the charges by Harris County prosecutors after several weeks of investigating Teagle, KHOU reported. He is facing charges connected to one of the victims so far, the television station reported.

He resigned from his head coaching job last month, citing personal reasons, the KHOU reported then.

“The District takes all potential safety concerns seriously,” the school district said in a statement this week. “When made aware of any allegation concerning a staff member, the individual is immediately removed from their assignment(s), while District personnel work swiftly with law enforcement and other agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.”

Before he took the head coaching job at Paetow High School, he was an offensive coordinator at Billy Ryan High School in Denton, Texas where his behavior also led to complaints, the Houston Chronicle reported.

He allegedly complimented a student’s breasts and asked female students for back rubs, police said, according to the newspaper.