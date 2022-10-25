Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks, who told the embattled former president he lost the 2020 election, is testifying to the Jan. 6 select committee today: report

Then-US President Donald Trump laughs as his senior adviser, Hope Hicks, speaks to the crowd during a campaign event at the Ocala International Airport on October 16, 2020 in Ocala, Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former Trump White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks is testifying privately to the Jan. 6 committee.

Hicks reportedly told Trump he’d lost the 2020 election and did not work on overturning the results.

Hicks previously testified to Congress about the Mueller probe but invoked executive privilege.

Hope Hicks, one of the few Trump White House aides who refused to go along with the embattled former president’s 2020 election denial scheme, is scheduled to talk with January 6 select committee investigators on Tuesday.

Hicks is expected to be privately deposed and provide a transcribed interview, according to reports by The New York Times and NBC News. Staff for the select committee declined to comment on Hicks’ anticipated appearance.

The former model turned Trump whisperer reportedly broke with her mercurial boss while he was working to allegedly overturn President Joe Biden’s lawful victory. She told Trump that he’d lost and “nobody’s convinced me otherwise,” according to internal deliberations highlighted in the Trump-centric tome “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021.”

Trying to get the image-obsessed Trump to admit defeat, Hicks added, would be “a waste of time.”

Fellow Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson shared a similar anecdote with select committee members earlier this year, testifying that Trump pressed then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to figure out a way to unwind the election because “I don’t want people to know we lost.”

This won’t be the first time Hicks testifies before Congress. She agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in 2019 regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The White House lawyers who accompanied her to that meeting blocked her from answering at least 155 questions by asserting an “absolute immunity” privilege based on her attachment to the executive branch.

Trump’s post-presidential office did not respond to a request for comment about what Hicks might have to say to House investigators.

The former president called former Trump White House aide Alyssa Farah an “inglorious lightweight” after Farah told CNN that Trump had privately acknowledged losing the election.

Read the original article on Business Insider