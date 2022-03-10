Longtime ‘Sesame Street’ Fix-It Shop Owner Was 81 – The Hamden Journal

Emilio Delgado, the actor whose decades-long portrayal of Sesame Street‘s fix-it shop owner Luis Rodriguez endeared him to generations of young viewers and was a pioneering force in TV’s depiction of Mexican-Americans, died in New York City today just more than two years after being diagnosed with the blood cancer Multiple myeloma. He was 81.

His death was announced by wife Carole Delgado to TMZ.

Born in Calexico, California, and spending much of his childhood with his grandparents in Mexicali, Mexico, Delgado began acting in his high school productions and local theater, and in 1968 began his professional TV career with a role on the Los Angeles-based Mexican-American soap opera Cancion de la Raza.

Delgado joined the cast of PBS’ Sesame Street in 1971 as Luis, the affable neighborhood handyman and aspiring writer. The actor’s hiring came several seasons into the show’s run when producers moved to increase the series’ representation of the Puerto Rican and Mexican communities. Also joining the cast then was Raul Julia, who played Luis’ fix-it shop partner Rafael. (Julia left the series after one season.)

Among Luis’ major storylines was his romance with the character Maria, played by Sonia Manzano. and their eventual marriage.

During his 45-year tenure, Delgado, who as a singer performed at the Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall, worked steadily outside of Sesame Street. He appeared through the decades on such series as Cannon, Police Story, Hawaii Five-O, Person of Interest, House of Cards and The Get Down, among many others. Earlier in his career he was the artistic director of the Barrio Theatre of East L.A.

Delgado and wife Carole served on the board of directors at New York City’s Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice, an LGBTQIA safe-space, community activist center, and educational organization. On the Rustin Center website, Delgado is praised for his longtime advocacy of Chicano rights and social and racial justice.

According to the Rustin Center, Delgado had been honored with the Impact Award from the National Hispanic Media Coalition, among numerous other accolades.

Additional information on survivors was not immediately available.