Longtime News & Entertainment Publicist Was 67 – The Hamden Journal

Andrew Freedman, the news and entertainment publicist who ran the New York-based Andrew E. Freedman Public Relations for more than three decades, died on February 8, according to a statement posted to the firm’s website by Freedman’s sons, Al and Chris. News of Freedman’s passing at 67 years old comes following his diagnosis with cancer in August of last year.

“To us, he was our best friend, our biggest supporter, our inspiration, and our hero,” Al and Chris Freedman said of their father. “We’re thankful that he’s without pain and with our beloved mother, Patty, and our family dog Riley.”

Born on March 26, 1955, Freedman’s first major PR post came within the news division of NBC. He there handled media relations for programs including NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press and the Today Show, while overseeing press on the U.S. Russian Reykyavik and Geneva Summits, the Seoul Olympics and numerous presidential elections.

During his time at NBC, Freedman served as spokesperson for such notable figures as Tom Brokaw, Connie Chung and Maria Shriver. He also served, prior to the launch of his own PR firm, as Vice President of Corporate Communications for Special Olympics International.

Freedman began his career in politics, having worked on both the Senate staff and presidential campaign staff of Ted Kennedy, and also over the years repped talents including Christopher McDonald and Margo Martindale, among many others.

A service in Freedman’s memory will take place on Friday, February 17 at 2:00 P.M. at New York City’s Plaza Community Jewish Chapel. The shiva will commence at 3:30 the same day, at 355 Riverside Dr., Apt 14 E, New York, New York.