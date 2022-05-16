Longtime Independent Film Company MD Andrew Orr Joins Sky – The Hamden Journal

Orr will be working on the pay-TV broadcaster’s development slate and strategy as well as acting as commissioner on a number of projects alongside Julia Stuart, Director of Original Film, and Laura Grange, Commissioning Manager, Original Film. He will also be working with James Newton on content partnerships.

Orr, who will be in Cannes this week for Sky, spent almost 17 years at UK sales and production firm Independent, selling movies including Moon, Starred Up, Ai WeiWei: Never Sorry, Hallam Foe, London To Brighton and Adulthood. He was an executive producer on movies including We Need to Talk About Kevin, Mr Nice, The Falling and Out of Blue.

In more recent years Orr segued to a role as executive producer and developed the company’s first TV slate. Prior to Independent he was at The Works, working on titles such as 24 Hour Party People, Bend It Like Beckham and Whale Rider.