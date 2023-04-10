Longtime ‘As The World Turns’ Star Was 89 – The Hamden Journal

Elizabeth Hubbard, who earned eight Daytime Emmy nominations for her indelible performance as trouble-making businesswoman Lucinda Walsh on CBS’ As The World Turns, died over the weekend. She was 89.

Her death was announced by son Jeremy Bennett on Facebook. Additional details were not immediately available.

“I’m sorry to say with a broken heart mi mum passed over the weekend,” Bennett wrote. “Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life. I will try to honour your memory for as long as I live.”

Although best known for her portrayal of the tough-as-nails Lucinda, Hubbard won two Daytime Emmys for other performances: She won her first in 1974 for her role as Dr. Althea Davis on NBC’s The Doctors, and her second in 1976 for the daytime drama TV movie First Ladies Diaries: Edith Wilson.

Born in New York City, Hubbard began her TV career in 1962 as Anne Fletcher on the soap opera Guiding Light, and the following year played Carol Kramer on The Edge of Night. In 1964 she joined The Doctors, beginning a five-year run on the show. She also played the role from 1970 to 1977, and again from 1981-1982.

With the cancellation of The Doctors, Hubbard briefly pivoted to ABC’s One Life To Live in 1983, and the following year joined As The World Turns for what would be her signature daytime role of Lucinda Walsh. Except for a brief period in 1999, Hubbard remained with the show until its final episode in 2010. In 2005 her character was featured prominently in a storyline about Lucinda’s battle with cancer.

Most recently, Hubbard appeared in the digital drama series Anacostia, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2016.

Other credits include the films I Never Sang for My Father (1970), The Bell Jar (1979) and 1980’s Ordinary People.