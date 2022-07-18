Longtime analyst David Feherty reportedly splits with NBC, joining LIV Golf

Longtime golf analyst David Feherty is moving over to the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Feherty split with NBC on Monday and is expected to become an analyst for the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed venture, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

Feherty was working with NBC to cover the British Open last weekend at St. Andrews. Neither NBC nor Feherty commented to Marchand.

Feherty jumped into broadcasting after his playing career ended in 1996, and he’s been working with CBS, the Golf Channel and NBC ever since.

He hosted the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this year, too, when Tiger Woods was one of the inductees. Feherty addressed the LIV Golf series with Yahoo Sports ahead of that ceremony in February, and said he would absolutely consider playing on that circuit if he were still playing.

“I would be there in a heartbeat,” he told Yahoo Sports. “Not all the Irish are stupid.”

LIV Golf will play its third tournament next week at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Feherty presumably will be on the call for the event. LIV Golf is not broadcast on any television network, but rather is streamed on their website, YouTube and social media.

Feherty is the latest in the broadcasting world to at least consider LIV Golf. NBA Hall of Famer and analyst Charles Barkley said last week that he will “100%” meet with LIV Golf about joining in a media role of some kind.

“Nothing is imminent. I actually don’t know everything they want from me or what they technically want me to do,” Barkley said last week. “But you’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available. So the answer to your question is 100% yes, I’m gonna meet with LIV.”