Long Reach boys basketball defeats Wilde Lake 62-59 behind furious fourth-quarter comeback

Mar. 1—Long Reach junior guard Christian Dean soared through the air swatting the 3-point attempt by Wilde Lake’s Sekou Hill. The block was promptly scooped up by Michael Reid as the Lightning student section swarmed the floor.

Dean’s crunch-time block with less than six seconds remaining prevented Wilde Lake’s potential game-tying 3-pointer and put the finishing touches on the second-seeded Lightning’s furious fourth quarter comeback to defeat third-seed Wilde Lake, 62-59 in the Class 3A East Region II semifinals.

Dean tied a season-high with 22 points to spearhead Long Reach’s offensive attack. With the victory, the Lightning next face top-seed Atholton for the regional championship on Wednesday.

Behind unrelenting defensive intensity and transition-oriented offense, the Lightning came back from an 11-point deficit at the start of the fourth, outscoring Wilde Lake 17-3 in the final eight minutes.

“That’s what we do, we create havoc,” Long Reach coach Andrew Lazzor said. “It’s on our board: Create havoc and play Long Reach basketball. We just turned them over, we played our style of basketball. Making guys unsure of themselves. When we are playing that style and taking the chances that we do and rotating on the back of those traps, we’re really hard to beat.”

The game-clinching block was merely a microcosm of the Lightning’s energy in the fourth quarter on both ends of the floor. Without their second leading rebounder RJ Barnes due to injury, the Lightning used that energy to grab several key rebounds and 50-50 balls. Trailing 46-35 at the outset of the fourth, Lazzor employed a backcourt trap headlined by Dean and seniors Jaylen Cooper and Caden Walker.

The veteran guard trio created several deflections and forced several turnovers in the opening two minutes, leading to a trio of transition buckets which trimmed the deficit to five, two minutes into the fourth. The tenacious defense set the tone for the remainder of the game as Long Reach’s momentum continued to surge and the home crowd grew louder.

“We all wanted it for the seniors and one of our injured players, RJ, who got injured during the Howard game and doing it for them,” Dean said.

Rising from the right wing, Walker drilled a deep 3-pointer that gave the Lightning a 58-57 lead with 4:21 remaining. That marked the Lightning’s first lead since the conclusion of the first quarter, a lead they never relinquished the remainder of the game.

“I’ve been putting a lot of shots in practice, I was just felt like I was practicing,” Walker said. “I just took the confidence I had, shot the ball and made something happen.”

As Long Reach continued to gain momentum, Wilde Lake’s offense was without their two top scorers due to injury and foul trouble. Junior guard Nathan Hiteshew had 22 points before suffering a lower leg injury in the fourth that forced him to miss most of the final five minutes. Not long after, sophomore Kain Corkeron fouled out with 3:39 remaining and the Wildecats offense stalled.

“Once Nate went down with the injury and Kain fouled out, I think our guys were looking for who can they rely on?” Wilde Lake coach Deon Wingfield said. “I think we got rattled, didn’t have someone to rely on to get us a basket that we needed. Having two starters that were out those last moments hurt us.”

Sophomore Xavier Gilliam scored all three of the Wildecats fourth-quarter points, their offensive leader throughout with a game-high 24 points. However, Gilliam was blanketed on the final possession unable to find open space, as the Lightning once again relied on their defense to secure a regional final berth.

“I’ve never been prouder of a group of guys because of how hard they work,” Lazzor said. “We know we got to go to Atholton on Wednesday. That’s again the same thing, they’re going to play their butts off. They’re going to play what Long Reach basketball is.”