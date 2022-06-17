Long Island teen dives into bay to rescue girl who drove car into water

Amazing video footage shows the moment a heroic Long Island high school student dives into a chilly bay to rescue a fellow teen who accidentally drove her car into the water.

Surveillance footage caught the Subaru Outback crashing into Patchogue Bay just after 10 p.m. after 18-year-old driver Mia Samolinski accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake, according to Suffolk County cops.

Luckily for her, one of those nearby was Anthony Zhongor, 17, a fellow Patchogue-Medford High School student who has recently signed up for the Marines.

“I just hear a huge splash and everyone running toward the dock,” Zhongor told CBS New York.

“So I just jumped in,” Zhongor told the outlet, with the footage showing him diving in as several others stand nearby, watching on.

The heroic teen — who did not know Samolinski nor realize she went to the same school — said he reacted because the teen driver “went pretty deep in there.”

Anthony Zhongor didn’t think twice about saving 18-year-old driver Mia Samolinski. Eyewitness News ABC7NY

“She was banging on the door, banging on the window, trying to break the window … that kind of got me nervous, scared for her,” he told WABC.

“So I just took my clothes off and went into the water … I couldn’t watch anybody suffer in front of me,” he said.

“Dying while suffocating is one of my worst fears, so I couldn’t imagine anyone going through that right in front of me,” he told CBS.

Zhongor lept into action when he saw what was happening. Village of Patchogue

“I feel like anyone would make that decision,” he insisted modestly, even though the footage caught several others standing around and watching.

Zhongor eventually managed to open the driver-side door, pull out Samolinski and help her get safely to the dock.

“She just came up to me and said, ‘Oh my God, thank you’ and was crying,” he recalled to WABC.

The rescued teen’s dad, Charlie Samolinski, had an emotional meeting with the Marine recruit to thank him, calling him “the real hero of the day.”

“She’s here today because of him,” Samolinski said of his daughter.

“A car can be replaced … My daughter? Irreplaceable,” he said.

“There were a group of people on the dock. They were filming it — he did something about it,” he said admiringly.