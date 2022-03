Entertainment Tonight Videos

Chris Rock’s Brother Tony Rejects Will Smith’s Apology

Chris Rock’s younger brother, Tony Rock, is speaking out. During the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith abruptly walked on stage and slapped Chris in the face, after the comedian made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. On Monday, the ‘King Richard’ star shared an apology directly to the ‘Grown Ups’ star on Instagram. Then, on Tuesday, Tony responded to a fan on Twitter that he does not accept Will’s apology.