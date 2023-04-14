Long Covid can be cured by sniffing an orange

The scientists suggest taking 10-second sniffs of common household scents – EyeEm/EyeEm

Smelling a lemon or orange twice a day may help reverse long Covid sense loss, a study has found.

Anosmia, or the loss of smell and taste, was a common symptom of coronavirus infection early in the pandemic but was rarer in later waves such as omicron.

The senses return for most patients within a matter of weeks, but for some people who suffered prolonged illness, smell loss was seemingly permanent.

A study from scientists at University College London (UCL) has found for the first time that people with long Covid anosmia have suffered a viral rewiring of the brain, but may be able to get their sense of smell back through olfactory training.

The scientists suggest taking 10-second sniffs of common household scents – lemons, oranges, nutmeg, mint, coffee – twice a day.

They discovered from MRI scans that the sniffing impairment was a result of alterations in the brain of infected patients, which leave two parts of the brain disconnected and unable to properly process smells.

The reduced connectivity between the orbitofrontal cortex and the prefrontal cortex was impaired in long Covid sufferers, but not in people who regained their sense of smell after losing it after a bout of Covid.

Dr Jed Wingrove, the lead author of the study from UCL, told The Telegraph: “Persistent loss of smell is just one way long Covid is still impacting people’s quality of life – smell is something we take for granted, but it guides us in lots of ways and is closely tied to our overall wellbeing.

“Our study gives reassurance that, for the majority of people whose sense of smell comes back, there are no permanent changes to brain activity.”

Prof Claudia Wheeler-Kingshott, joint senior author from UCL, added that smell training may be a route for anosmic long Covid sufferers to reclaim their scent detection abilities.

“Our findings highlight the impact COVID-19 is having on brain function,” she said.

“They raise the intriguing possibility that olfactory training – that is, retraining the brain to process different scents – could help the brain to recover lost pathways, and help people with long Covid recover their sense of smell.”

Olfactory training is a method where a person with smell issues works to enhance their sense and it has been shown to be effective.

MRI images suggest that the rewiring in the brain also led to the organ compensating for the loss of smell by boosting connections with other parts of the brain known to be linked to other senses, such as sight.

“This tells us that the neurons that would normally process smell are still there, but they’re just working in a different way,” Dr Wingrove said.

Prof Rachel Batterham, joint senior author of the study at UCL said: “This is the first study to our knowledge that looks at how brain activity changes in people with long Covid smell loss.

“It builds on the work we undertook during the first wave of the pandemic, which was one of the first to describe the link between COVID-19 infection with both loss of smell and taste.”

Dr Matt Lechner, an Associate Professor of Surgery at UCL, said: “The most important thing is that patients with long Covid who complain of a smell loss get assessed in a specialist ENT/Rhinology clinic where smell and taste testing (olfactory testing/psychophysical testing) is available and a formal diagnosis can be made and other forms of smell dysfunction, such as parosmia, etc. are also diagnosed and addressed.”

The study was published in the journal eClinicalMedicine.