Lone Star’ Actor Was 18 – The Hamden Journal

Tyler Sanders, who starred on the Amazon spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City and guest-starred on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 18. His agent Pedro Tapia confirmed the news but did not provide details. He added that Sanders’ death is under investigation.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

Sanders was in several short films and the played Young Jake Otto in an episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead before appearing as Leo in Amazon’s Just Add Magic in 2019. That led to a starring role in the 2020 spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City, which focused on step-siblings Leo (Sanders) and Zoe (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) and their neighbor Ish (Jenna Qureshi). Sanders’ Leo became the new protector of the magic cookbook, unlocking centuries-old mystery that takes them on an historical adventure through the city streets in a race to find a secret recipe. Watch a trailer for the series below.

Sanders also appeared in an Season 3 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star that aired in April and in a 2018 episode of ABC The Rookie, starring Nathan Fillion. His other credits include the 2017 NBC pilot What About Barb?, starring Leah Romini and Ben Lawson, and 2019 film The Reliant with Kevin Sorbo and Julia Denton.

There was no immediate word on survivors or a funeral service.

Here is the trailer for Sanders’ Prime Video series Just Add Magic: Mystery City: