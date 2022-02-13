London police search for man who ripped woman’s hair from her scalp

London police have released a photo of a man they want to talk to about an attack on a woman whose hair was torn from her scalp in what they say was a racially aggravated attack.

The assault took place outside a railway station in south London on Dec. 18, The Guardian reported. The incident happened after the 31-year-old victim got off a Route 119 bus.

Police said the suspect pulled at her hair, ripping a portion from her scalp.

He then hit her at the back of the head and she fell. The victim also had facial injuries, the cops said.

Scotland Yard Detective Constable Becky Hughes said: “Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority.

“This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground. I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognizes the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him.”