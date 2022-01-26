The Hamden Journal

London police launch investigation into “partygate” as pressure grows on Boris Johnson to resign

Russia Has Been Warning About Ukraine for Decades. The West Should Have Listened

When I was a journalist for The Times (London) in Moscow in December 1992, I saw a print-out of a speech by the then Russian foreign minister, Andrei Kozyrev, warning that if the West continued to attack vital Russian interests and ignore Russian protests, there would one day be a dangerous backlash. As he stated in his speech, his anxiety about Western behavior was rooted in fear that the resulting backlash would destroy liberalism in Russia and Russian co-operation with the West. The point about this history is that the existing crisis with Russia has origins that go far beyond Putin.

