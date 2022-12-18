London Knights player Abakar Kazbekov falls to death

London Knights player Abakar Kazbekov fell to his death from a downtown London apartment building on Saturday morning. (Getty Images)

London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov has died after he fell from a downtown London apartment building on Saturday morning.

London Police Service officers were dispatched at 8:20 a.m. after they were alerted to Kazbekov’s body on a sidewalk at the intersection of Dufferin Avenue and Talbot Street. He was already deceased when the police arrived at the scene. The Major Crime Section has announced that an investigation is still ongoing, but does not suspect foul play.

So far, four Ontario Hockey League games that were scheduled to take place Saturday have been postponed, including the Knights’ matchup with the Flint Firebirds.

“Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021,” a statement from the Knights read. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.”

The Knights, along with Kazbekov’s teammates, changed their profile pictures on social media to the player’s No. 15, in memory of the 18-year-old.

“Today I join the entire OHL community in mourning the devastating loss of London Knights player Abakar Kazbekov,” a statement from OHL commissioner David Branch read. “Our deepest condolences are with his family and friends in Russia and his teammates, billets and friends here in Canada.”

The Moscow-born forward moved to Canada during the 2019-2020 season from his youth team Vityaz Podolskin in order to play prep school hockey. He was then selected first overall in the OHL’s 2021 Under-18 Priority Selection draft and registered two points in 21 games with the club while struggling with injuries.

