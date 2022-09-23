London Film Festival To Host Fionnuala Jamison & Lorenzo Mieli Talks – The Hamden Journal

The BFI London Film Festival has unveiled its full industry lineup, which will include keynote conversations with the Italian producer and CEO of Apartment Pictures Lorenzo Mieli and Fionnuala Jamison of MK2 Films.

The festival will also launch New Waves, a set of co-production meetings for invited producers from France and the UK participating in the Festival. The program (8 October) will be hosted by Dragoslav Zachariev, Deputy Director, Institut Français UK. The BFI has partnered with the Institut français in the UK, and UniFrance to launch the session.

JAMPRO, the Government of Jamaica trade and investment promotions agency, will also host a networking reception at the Jamaican High Commission in London. Four producers from Jamaican production companies have been invited by the Festival, supported by LFF program advisor Keith Shiri.

“We’re so looking forward to welcoming the UK and international industry delegates and guests back to London for in-person events and programs at the 66th BFI London Film Festival,” said Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival Director.

“With this year’s industry program we have looked at how we can best serve our industry delegates, whether they are experienced or in the early stages of their careers, complementing panel discussions with valuable opportunities for delegates to network. We are delighted to be welcoming inspirational leaders from Europe, acclaimed UK talent, pioneering international filmmakers, and creators making debut work. We all have so much to learn always from each other, now more than ever as we consider the evolving landscape before us.”

The industry program will also host panel discussions with a selection of writers, directors, and creative talents including Dionne Edwards, Andrew Cumming, Ruth Greenberg, and Nikyatu Jusu.

Silvia Angrisani, BFI London Film Festival, Industry Programmes Manager, said: “Our program traces the whole value chain journey from the genesis of creative ideas; from development to production, international sales, distribution, and exhibition to audiences across different platforms. There will be fantastic opportunities to really deconstruct films, television, and immersive work and in the process gain new perspectives and learnings.”