London family members stabbed to death at home

A grandmother and three family members were fatally stabbed at a house in south London, police said.

All four victims were found dead at the property in Southwark after neighbors heard “screaming” and called the cops around 1:40 a.m. Monday, police said.

Cops forced entry into the house, where they found three women and one man who had been stabbed. Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, all four were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victims have been identified as Denton Burke, 58, and his partner Dolet Hill, 64.

Tanysha (known as Rachquel) Ofori-Akuffo, 45, who is Hill’s daughter.

Ofori-Akuffo’s 27-year-old daughter, Samantha Drummonds, was also killed.

When officers entered the home they deployed a Taser to detain the 28-year-old suspect. He was then arrested on suspicion of murder and is in the hospital – where he is in stable condition and remains under arrest.

Police said the suspect is believed to have known the victims.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said in a statement, “This was a truly horrific incident and I fully recognize that the distress for the family and the community will be overwhelming.”

Forensic officers attend the scene. Getty Images

Bradley added the investigation “may understandably take some time.”

Images from the scene in Bermondsey showed officials loading body bags into a private ambulance on Monday afternoon.

Police and forensic officers set up police tents outside the home. Getty Images

Other images showed police tents set up outside the property. Police blocked the street off to continue their investigation.

Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in the coming days.