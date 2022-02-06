London Critics’ Circle Awards 2022 Full Winners – The Hamden Journal

Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog was the big winner at Sunday’s London Critics’ Circle Awards, scooping four prizes including Film of the Year. Scroll down for the full list of winners.

The pic also won Director for Campion, Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, and Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Further winners included Driver My Car, which picked up Screenwriter for Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, plus Foreign Language Film.

Also winning two awards were Passing, which took Supporting Actress for Ruth Negga and Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker for Rebecca Hall, and The Souvenir Part II, which after being shut out of the BAFTA nominations earlier this week won the Attenborough Award for British/Irish Film of the Year and British/Irish Actress for star Tilda Swinton (the latter awards recognizes an annual body of work so also covers Memoria and The French Dispatch).

Andrew Garfield won British/Irish Actor for a 2021 that featured Tick, Tick… Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Mainstream.

Woody Norman followed his BAFTA nom by winning Young British/Irish performer for C’mon C’mon, while Dune picked up the Technical Achievement Award.

Here’s the full list of winners:

FILM OF THE YEAR

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Drive My Car (Modern)

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Summer of Soul …or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised (Searchlight)

The Attenborough Award

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

The Souvenir Part II (Picturehouse)

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car (Modern)

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Ruth Negga – Passing (Netflix)

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Tilda Swinton – for her body of work in 2021, including Memoria (Sovereign), The Souvenir Part II (Picturehouse) and The French Dispatch (Searchlight)

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Andrew Garfield – for his body of work in 2021, including Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix), The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight), Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) and Mainstream (Universal)

The Philip French Award

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Rebecca Hall – Passing (Netflix)

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon (Entertainment)

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

Play It Safe

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, visual effects (Warners)