London anti-COVID-19 vaccine protest leaves cops hurt

British protesters railing against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates left several police officers injured in London, as thousands of demonstrators clogged the streets, reports said.

The unmasked marchers took to Parliament Square around noon, marching through the city and at one point egging a shop on Regent Street, The Guardian said.

Several officers hold off a large group of hostile protesters in central London on Dec. 18, 2021. Akira Suemori/Shutterstock

Police in riot gear guard a government building outside Downing Street in London. Andy Barton/Shutterstock

Officers place a large barrier against hundreds of protesters on Whitehall near Downing Street, London on Dec. 18, 2021. Ian West/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

About an hour later, protesters could be seen pushing cops and throwing beer cans and metal railings as they clashed with authorities, leaving several officers with minor injuries, the Sunday Times of London reported.

At one point, a large group of demonstrators in Parliament Square surrounded about 30 police officers in riot gear, forcing them back while shouting, “How do you sleep at night?” and calling the cops “Nazi pr-cks,” the outlet said.

British protesters got into scuffles with officers during an anti-vaccine demonstration in London. Akira Suemori/Shutterstock

Several authorities were left with minor injuries after brawling with anti-vaccine demonstrators in London. Story Picture Agency/Shutterstoc

The protest was organized by an anti-vaccine group called Together Declaration, which wants to end mandatory vaccinations, vaccine passports and mass testing, the London Express said.