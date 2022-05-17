‘Loki’ Revealed As Most-Watched Marvel Series To Date As Kevin Feige Debuts ‘She-Hulk Trailer At Disney Upfront – The Hamden Journal

Kevin Feige turned up to Disney’s Upfronts and revealed that Loki was the most-watched Marvel series on Disney+ to date and dropped the first trailer for comedy She-Hulk Attorney At Law.

Feige said that Loki was a “bold swing” and the “wild ride paid off”. He added that as the first Marvel series on Disney+ to get a second season, production on the sophomore run will start in the next few weeks with the entire cast returning.

It comes ahead of series including WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Loki is set in a Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent world, in which the God of Mischief is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract.

Hiddleston is joined in the cast by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

The Marvel boss was joined by Tatiana Maslany, who stars as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases, in the series, which launches in August.

Watch the trailer below.