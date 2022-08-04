Logan Webb’s perfect response to Juan Soto’s warning to NL pitchers

Webb has great response to Soto’s warning to NL pitchers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Giants pitcher Logan Webb had a simple response to Juan Soto’s warning to the rest of the NL when the San Diego Padres lineup is fully healthy.

“It’s going to be really exciting, it’s going to be really tough to go through,” Soto said in his introductory press conference. He then wished good luck to the rest of the NL pitchers.

The 25-year-old Webb has been the Giants’ second-best pitcher behind Carlos Rodón, amassing a 3.20 ERA in 22 games. He’s pitched 135 innings, which leads the Giants’ pitching staff and perhaps is San Francisco’s most prominent building block.

Meanwhile, Soto is joining a Padres team missing perhaps its most valuable piece in shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. who is rehabbing from shoulder and wrist injuries. A career .291 hitter, Soto is having a down year by his standards, slashing .246/.408/.485 with 21 home runs and 46 RBI. His 91 walks are best in the NL however.

The Washington Nationals traded the 23-year-old Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a handful of top prospects, a price the Giants deemed too high. The Padres, who currently occupy the second NL Wild Card slot, are hoping the acquisitions of Soto and Bell along with the impending return of Tatís Jr. is enough to propel them to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

RELATED: Zaidi acknowledges what hurt Giants in pursuit of Soto trade

At any rate, expect fireworks when the Giants head to San Diego for a three-game series starting Aug. 8, in an NL West clash.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast