Logan Webb, seven other arbitration-eligible Giants players agree to contracts

Webb, seven other arb-eligible Giants players agree to deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There was no drama for the Giants before the deadline to exchange figures with arbitration-eligible players.

The Giants agreed to terms with their entire remaining class, led by ace Logan Webb, who will get $4.6 million in his first season of arbitration eligibility. The Giants and Webb have had some brief long-term contract extension talks in the past, but any deal will have to wait for another day.

Webb was part of a large group of arb-eligible contributors. The Giants also agreed to deals with infielder J.D. Davis ($4.21 million), outfielder Austin Slater ($3.2 million), second baseman Thairo Estrada ($2.25 million), first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. ($1.375 million) and right-handed relievers Jakob Junis ($2.8 million), John Brebbia ($2.3 million) and Tyler Rogers ($1.675 million).

The Giants had already taken care of business with several of their other arb-eligible players this offseason. Before the Nov. 18 deadline to tender contracts, Mike Yastrzemski and Scott Alexander agreed to one-year contracts. Lefty Jarlin Garcia was DFA’d in November and signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and righty Zack Littell recently signed with the Texas Rangers.

RELATED: Why Belt, Giants didn’t reunite in MLB free agency

The club also announced Friday that catcher Austin Wynns has accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A after clearing waivers. Wynns will join Blake Sabol in the competition to back up Joey Bart, with at least one veteran expected to join the group as a non-roster invitee.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast