Logan Webb, Joey Bart power 5-2 win over Cubs

What we learned as Webb, Bart power Giants to skid-ending win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

CHICAGO — It was a gorgeous 80 degrees at first pitch on Saturday, but much of the pregame chatter in the Giants clubhouse and dugout was about bad weather. It’s supposed to rain most of the day Sunday and the Giants are a little unsure if they’ll be able to get their final game of the road trip in.

Thanks to some of their younger players, they made sure to leave Wrigley Field with at least one win.

Logan Webb was sharp, Joey Bart and David Villar both homered, and the Giants beat the Cubs 5-2. The win snapped a five-game skid and got the Giants to 66-73 on the season. They avoided falling nine games under .500 for the first time under Gabe Kapler.

The flags in center field were whipping a bit when the game started, and early on it looked like this might be a wild day at Wrigley. The Cubs scored twice in the first two innings and the Giants countered with four runs off Marcus Stroman in the second.

Stroman didn’t last long, but lefty Sean Newcomb threw three dominant innings out of the ‘pen and Webb settled in on the other side. Webb ended up taking the lead through seven, throwing 102 pitches while allowing just six hits, walking none and striking out six.

Webb Gem

Webb and Stroman met this spring, and after facing the Giants in a Cactus League game, Stroman said Webb was one of his “favorite pitchers” because of his sinker-slider style. On Saturday, the younger sinkerball was the better one.

Webb gave up a couple of hits and a run in the first and the Cubs scored again in the second when Alfonso Rivas hit a ball into the right field corner that led to a couple of mistakes by the Giants. Luis Gonzalez misplayed it in the corner and Villar’s throw to third bounced into the home dugout, allowing Rivas to circle the bases. But Webb responded in a big way.

After the Rivas run, he retired 13 of 14. The Cubs got a one-out single in the seventh as Webb’s pitch count approached 100, but he struck out David Bote and Christopher Morel.

Story continues

Won’t Want To Go Home

It’s been a busy road trip for Villar, who has started all seven games and gone the distance in five straight. It has also been a very productive trip:

Villar’s homer to left in the eighth inning was his fourth of the road trip and fifth of the season. He also hit a rocket to center in the second inning that got down for an RBI double. The big day raised Villar’s OPS to .808.

Bart Bomb

Bart was just 1-for-8 with four strikeouts on this trip after coming off the concussion IL, but he found his August swing in his first plate appearance Saturday. Bart obliterated a high fastball from Stroman, hitting a two-run shot nearly all the way up the bleachers in left-center. The homer was his 11th overall this season and fifth in 93 at-bats in the second half.

Bart is just the third rookie catcher in franchise history to reach double-digits. Buster Posey hit 14 homers in 2010 and Eliezer Alfonso had a dozen in 2006. He finished Saturday’s game with three hits, raising his average to .233.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast