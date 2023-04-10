Lodolo looking like a sell-high candidate

Connor Rogers dives into Nick Lodolo’s hot start for the Reds, but also explains the unfortunate situation that keeps Lodolo out of the top 20 fantasy pitchers in the league.

Video Transcript

CONNOR ROGERS: Through two starts, only Jeffrey Springs and Luis Castillo have better Statcast pitching numbers than Lodolo. And unlike Springs, Lodolo hasn’t had the benefit of getting to face the Tigers and the A’s to begin the season. Lodolo was particularly dominant Saturday against the Phillies, striking out a career high 12 in seven scoreless innings.

Dating back to last year, he’s fanned 11 in three of his last seven starts. Lodolo is getting results, even though his velocity is down about one mile per hour from his rookie season. His curveball is down even further. But that seems to be by choice, as he’s added extra break to the pitch. He’s gone away from a sinker, ramping up his four seam usage. But thus far at least, it hasn’t hurt his ground ball numbers.

Lodolo’s ultimate fantasy upside is capped by his dreadful situation in Cincinnati. The ballpark is second only to Denver’s Coors Field in boosting hitters. And Lodolo isn’t due to get very much support from a team destined for last place. That was definitely the case Saturday, when the Reds offense totaled two runs and the bullpen blew the game in the ninth. On another team Lodolo might be a top 20 fantasy starter this season. As a red, he’s in the top 50. But he might be a sell high candidate in a few weeks.