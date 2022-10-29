Lockheed’s Stock Has Soared. One Director Scooped Up More Shares.

Lockheed’s Stock Has Soared. One Director Scooped Up More Shares.

by

Lockheed Martin


stock has trounced the market this year, and director John Donovan just bought some more shares of the aerospace and defense giant.

Lockheed (ticker: LMT) stock sports a 36% year-to-date gain, far outpacing the

S&P 500 index


which has fallen 18%. Shares rallied in late February after Russia invaded Ukraine, which Lockheed supplies with Javelin antitank weapons. Strong third-quarter earnings and a big stock buyback announced earlier this month bolstered shares, as well. Lockheed is also a part of NASA’s Artemis program, which seeks to return astronauts to the moon.