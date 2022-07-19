Lockheed Martin Stock Slides After Q2 Earnings Miss, Forecast Cut

Updated at 9:46 am EST

Lockheed Martin  (LMT) – Get Lockheed Martin Corporation Report posted weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while cutting its full-year profit outlook, thanks in part to supply chain disruptions and slowing F-35 sales. 

Lockheed Martin said earnings for the three months ending in June came in at $1.16 per share, down 82% from the same period last year and well shy of the Street consensus forecast of $1.73 per share. Group revenues, Lockheed Martin said, fell 9.6% to $15.4 billion, again missing analysts’ estimates of a $16.05 billion tally. Aeronautics sales, where the group’s F-35 fighter jet program is based, fell 12% to $5.8 billion, Lockheed Martin said.