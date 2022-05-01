Anthony Slater: Stephen Curry screaming at the Warriors bench after that steal on Ja Morant in crunch time: “Locked that s— up, boy. I locked that s— up.”

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Ja Morant was one rebound away from recording the 2nd triple double in Grizzlies franchise history. He got the first 10 days ago. – 7:00 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Klay’s last 36 seconds:

Hits what ends up being game-winning 3.

Misses two straight free throws with 6.7 seconds left and a 1-point lead.

Helps GPII on Ja Morant driving toward the basket with a full head of steam and challenges to get Morant to miss at the buzzer. – 6:59 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Players in NBA postseason history with 30+ points, 8+ rebounds, 8+ assists off the bench:

– Stephen Curry, Game 4 at Portland in 2016 (40/9/8)

– Jordan Poole, Game 1 at Memphis today (31/8/9)

And that’s it pic.twitter.com/3ysNOH46kA – 6:58 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Somebody needs to find out what Maverick Carter thinks about the way Steph Curry defended Ja Morant in the clutch … – 6:55 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Ja Morant is the youngest player ever with at least 30 pts, 10 rebs, 9 asts and 3 stls in a playoff game. – 6:41 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

• Draymond ejection

• Clarke/Poole deliver

• JJJ

• Curry clutch (defense!)

• Giannis good

• Joel Embiid injury outlook

• How tf did i just win MEM +2.5

• Start races at no lights tracks earlier

Join us!⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=nw8rQR… – 6:40 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. had huge nights, but the depth is what has made Memphis so good this season. They were the only two starters in double figures. Warriors offense was surgical. 31 assists. Hard to beat a team when they get <30 assists. – 6:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Ja Morant today:

34 PTS

9 REB

10 AST

3 STL

Almost. pic.twitter.com/tFhkxozDTL – 6:35 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Steph Curry, during his walk-off interview, on the resilience the Warriors showed tonight: “We got championship DNA.” – 6:35 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors find a way to win Game 1 (117-116) without Draymond. Poole with 31 off the bench. Curry with 24 and gigantic late defensive play. They were very imperfect, but experience was crucial. – 6:34 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Just a monster of a series opening win for the Warriors on the road. Done without an ejected Draymond Green in the second half. Jordan Poole had 31 points off the bench. Klay Thompson hit go-ahead 3. Steph Curry had 24. Game 2 on Tuesday with Draymond back. – 6:32 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

That’s now 25 straight series the Curry-led Warriors have won a road game – 6:31 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

JTA in for Steph Curry – 6:30 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Curry with clutch D and Klay missing two free throws? – 6:28 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Wow they missed a travel on Curry when he caught it in the backcourt – 6:26 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry gets the biggest defensive stop of the night. That could have won the game. – 6:25 PM

Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer

Who had Curry to win defensively against Morant right there?! Wow. – 6:25 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

“Steph Curry doesn’t play defense at all”, they said. #GoldBlooded – 6:25 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Phenomenal defensive possession by Curry on the ball – 6:25 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry screaming at the Warriors bench after that steal on Ja Morant in crunch time: “Locked that shit up, boy. I locked that shit up.” – 6:24 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Another missed OPEN 3 by Curry. But Klay creates his own 3 with the fly by – 6:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Curry blocks Morant…wow – 6:24 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Hot take: Curry and Klay missing threes in the last four minutes is not typical. – 6:23 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Curry was wide open. Lol wow – 6:22 PM

Kevin Lipe @kevinlipe_

I was 105% sure that Curry 3 was going in and it didn’t. – 6:22 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the second duo that is 22 or younger in NBA playoff history with 30 points each in the same game per Elias. The other is Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook (3 times) – 6:20 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

That Ja Morant guy is OK. – 6:20 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Jaren Jackson Jr. has a double-double (33pts, 10reb)

Ja Morant is 1 assist and 1 rebound away from a triple double (34pts, 9reb, 9ast)

1:17 left to play in the game – 6:20 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors with four guards and a wing on the floor down the stretch: Curry, Payton, Poole, Klay, Wiggins. Needed GP2 back on the floor for Morant, couldn’t take Poole off the floor because of his offense. But now you have Klay/Wiggins boxing out Clarke/Jackson. – 6:19 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

The worry about Curry at the arc opens the backdoor for uncontested layup – 6:19 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

This coverage on Curry is atrocious at the arc. But Memphis has gotten away with it twice. he’s missed both clean looks – 6:17 PM

Kevin Lipe @kevinlipe_

Man I really quit going to games for free right before Ja Morant started playing in them – 6:17 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry was sure those last two were in. Both rattled out – 6:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Ja Morant is insane man – 6:16 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

JJJ took a spill and needed some time to get up but he remains in the game as Ja Morant shoots a free throw for a 3-point play. – 6:16 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Ja Morant is doing something special out there – 6:14 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

every single time curry shoots i think it is going in – 6:12 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Curry’d. – 6:11 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The replay clearly shows Brooks was moving. Yet even upon further review, the foul on Curry stands – 6:11 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Challenge is unsuccessful. Fifth foul on Curry. – 6:10 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Superstar Curry vs. Dillon Brooks on a call.

Excited to see what happens here in a game the refs already made a questionable call. – 6:10 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Terrible charge call, not in his path since Curry jumped sideways and Brooks was still moving his torso to the left, but don’t see it being overturned nonetheless. – 6:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

What a challenge … either Curry’s 5th or Brooks’ 6th – 6:08 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Quite the challenge here either Brooks fouls out or Curry has 5 and 2 FTs – 6:08 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

5 fouls on Curry. 5 minutes left in the game. Warriors up 105-102. – 6:07 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors are going to challenge that offensive foul called on Curry – 6:07 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Dillon Brooks has 5 fouls. I would make him guard Curry in isolation. No screens – 6:04 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Ja Morant from downtown in first round:

4-for-20

Ja Morant from downtown today:

4–for-9 – 6:03 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s a +5 for the Warriors in 4.5 minutes to open the fourth quarter with Steph Curry resting and Draymond Green in the locker room. If Warriors take this road Game 1, that’s probably the biggest stretch. Curry coming in after the timeout. – 6:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Ja Morant threes:

4 — First round

4 — This game pic.twitter.com/obgDsy6NWu – 6:00 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

For game one against the Grizzlies, the Warriors have opted to start Gary Payton II on Ja Morant. Jordan Poole will come off the bench. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/01/gar… – 6:00 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Warriors are relentless. There’s no let up. The Grizzlies can’t have those spells they had against the Timberwolves. Golden State’s offense has been in prime form.

Warriors up 99-93 with 9:28 left in the 4th.

Ja Morant and Tyus Jones both in. Worked well vs. Minnesota – 5:56 PM

Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer

Draymond out hurts, but man Klay, Poole or Curry … thats so tough down the stretch … 1 of 3 could catch fire and end it.

Will be crucial though to see if that lineup can keep the Grizzlies off the offensive boards when the game slows down. – 5:55 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Jordan Poole up to 29 points in his first playoff game off the bench. 11/19 FG in 30 minutes. Massive open to 4Q with Steph Curry resting. – 5:53 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jordan Poole is outscoring Ja Morant 24-23 through 3 quarters.

Quiet as kept… – 5:48 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry is at 30 minutes. Wiggins at 29. Poole at 28. – 5:47 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s a +7 third quarter for the Warriors without Draymond Green. Ten big Kevon Looney minutes on the back end of the defense and then a three guard bombs away offensive approach. Four combined 3s from Curry/Poole that quarter. – 5:46 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Steph Curry goes to the bench w/ his 4th foul.

Curry had 13pts in the 3rd qtr. – 5:43 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry almost survived the quarter without fouling. Picks up his fourth with 1:03 left – 5:43 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Fourth foul on Curry. – 5:43 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

JJJeff Curry out there, c’mon – 5:39 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Fourth foul on Dillon Brooks. Fouls Curry on a 3. – 5:34 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors are giving Ja Morant any 3 he wants. Laying way off of him. He’s already taken a playoff-high seven. Made three. But Warriors aren’t backing off the strategy. – 5:24 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

That’s a 9-0 run by Curry, with a foul shot to come. – 5:24 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Ja misses pullup 3 then fouls Curry on made corner 3. Big swing and Golden State leads. – 5:23 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Back-to-back midranges from Curry – 5:22 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Ja Morant started the 1st half with a three and he started the 2nd half with a three-pointer. – 5:21 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors a big half from Curry and/or Klay Thompson from stealing Game 1. They’re getting the looks they want. – 5:11 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Ja Morant with a floater over Kuminga at the halftime buzzer and a ‘he can’t guard me’ message to the Warriors. Grizzlies up six. Bigger issue for GSW: No Draymond Green in the second half. They’ll need Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II to avoid fouls, stay on floor in 2nd half. – 5:04 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors down just 61-55 at the first half. But …

*No Draymond Green for the second half

*Curry, Thompson and Payton all with 3 fouls

*Warriors are cold from 3 (5-for-18)

*Grizzlies are playing well – 5:04 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Grizzlies lead the Warriors 61-55 at halftime. Golden State was called for 15 fouls in the first half, and Memphis was whistled for 11. Curry, Thompson and Payton will start the second half with three fouls. Warriors will be without Draymond Green for the rest of Game 1. – 5:03 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant at the buzzer.

Halftime: Grizzlies 61 Golden State 55

This has been an entertaining game – 5:02 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Now Curry picks up his third foul with 1:15 left in the half. Good lord. – 5:00 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

3 seconds after Draymond Green gets ejected, Curry picks up his third – 5:00 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green gets ejected for a grab and yank of Brandon Clarke’s jersey. Warriors bench is stunned. Steph Curry to the referees: “That’s f****** crazy.” They thought it’d be a flagrant 1 maximum. – 4:59 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Warriors have to like what they’re getting from Kuminga right now. Using his length and athleticism to his advantage. Even giving Ja Morant some problems defensively. – 4:53 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Gary Payton II picks up his third foul with 9:30 left in the second quarter. This is wild.

Grizzlies up 11. Ja Morant is on the bench. – 4:31 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The Warriors’ foul trouble is mounting. In the first 15 minutes:

GP2 3

Klay 3

Curry 2 – 4:30 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Really looking forward to a whistle anytime a Griz player bumps Curry. – 4:26 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Through one quarter, Grizzlies looked as comfortable as they’ve looked all postseason. It’s obvious already that Golden State has a Ja Morant problem in this series. – 4:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Grizzlies up after a quarter where Ja Morant’s co-starters missed 10 of 12 shots – 4:23 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

I’ll say it again:

Ja Morant looked pretty good to me against Minnesota from a physical perspective. That defense just collapsed 3 or 4 dudes in the paint and they are uniquely athletic. Warriors don’t have the same kind of athleticism on the back of the defense. – 4:23 PM

Pete Pranica @PetePranica

Ja Morant on a roll. 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. 16-6 run and Grizz lead 32-24 after 1st quarter. – 4:22 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

THAT version of Ja Morant is a big time problem for Golden State. – 4:22 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Talk about throwing the first punch for the @Memphis Grizzlies!

After the 1st qtr, Grizzlies up 32-24 over the Warriors.

Ja Morant had 14pts, the Grizzlies went 6-14 3PG, grabbed 7 offensive rebounds for 10pts and scored 8pts off of 4 turnovers by the Warriors. – 4:22 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The first quarter looked like the Grizzlies team from the regular season. Playing fast. Ja Morant had 14 points

End of 1: Grizzlies 32 Warriors 24

Grizzlies only shot 37% overall but doubled Golden State in made 3-pointers (6). – 4:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Bro, Ja Morant is so tough – 4:20 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Again, Memphis should drive it at Curry. – 4:17 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Draymond Green and Ja Morant with a lil face to face chit chat on the inbound and the crowd was loving it. Morant was clapping his hands while Draymond stood in front of him. Playoff basketball >>> – 4:16 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II are already on the bench with two fouls. Now Stephen Curry picks up his second foul with 3:56 left in the first quarter. He’s staying in. – 4:15 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Second on Curry. Memphis needs to attack him. – 4:15 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Allen Iverson and Derrick Rose need to pull Ja Morant in a room with some microfilm, showing him how they fell, their scars of war and hopefully he gets the message – 4:15 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors going to a box-and-1 with Andrew Wiggins on Ja Morant. – 4:13 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Ja Morant took a hard fall and is holding his lower back. Moving around gingerly. – 4:11 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Two fouls on Gary Payton II, two fouls on Klay Thompson, one on Steph curry in the first six minutes. Jordan Poole entering after the timeout. – 4:09 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Des Bane just had Steph Curry ice skating 👀 – 4:05 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Steve Kerr said before the game that Golden State doesn’t have a similar personnel to Minnesota, so it has to go about limiting Ja Morant in its own way. So far, Morant has the upper hand – 3:58 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

What a move by Ja Morant!! Absolutely beautiful!! – 3:55 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant only made 2 threes in one of the six games against Minnesota. He made two in the first two minutes against Golden State. – 3:54 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Grizzlies doing a great job early making GPII switch off Ja Morant. To start things out, Morant has hit two 3’s to get crowd hyped. – 3:53 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant brought the clip! – 3:53 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Ja Morant is 2-2 from 3-point range to start. Grizzlies lead 6-0. – 3:53 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Ja Morant getting started early! Knocks down a 3 for the first pts in the game! – 3:52 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors starting small: GP2, Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond

Grizzlies starting big: Ja, Bane, Brooks, Tillman, Jackson – 3:49 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The biggest lineup move was made by Steve Kerr. The Warriors are starting Gary Payton II. Obviously a move for guarding Ja Morant. – 3:29 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Will be fascinating to see how GPII handles Ja Morant early. GPII has been great on Morant this season, but he’ll need to watch reach-ins. Whistles are tighter in the playoffs. – 3:28 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

2022 NBA Playoffs: As indicated, there always was good chance Kerr would start @Garydwayne against @Ja Morant in Game 1 of Warriors-Grizzlies. Slow Ja, you slow the MEM attack nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:12 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Game one starters:

Curry, Stephen -Guard

Green, Draymond -Center

Payton II, Gary -Forward

Thompson, Klay -Guard

Wiggins, Andrew -Forward – 3:07 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors starters for Game 1 against the Grizzlies:

Steph Curry

Gary Payton II

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green – 3:06 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Gary Payton II is starting, with Kevon Looney remaining on the bench. Jordan Poole will also come off the bench.

Payton will join Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. – 3:04 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Memphis starters: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman. That’s a two big look against the Warriors even without Steven Adams available. – 3:04 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Gary Payton II is starting for the Warriors in Game 1 today in Memphis. It’s a move to get him on Ja Morant early. Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney coming off the bench.

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Gary Payton II

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green – 3:02 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Steph Curry is signing autographs after his pregame warmup routine. Grizzlies fan Adeyinka Hansen, the guy in the hat above the camera, is shouting over the din.

“Might want to save that wrist. It’s gonna be a long night.” pic.twitter.com/HqANW700xq – 2:55 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Warriors’ Stephen Curry splashing before Game 1 vs. Grizzlies in Memphis pic.twitter.com/o17JjPTHrB – 2:40 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr on the challenge of slowing down Grizzlies guard Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/e48sweYxPB – 2:34 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

After his rousing series win over Karl Towns Sr., Tee Morant moves on to his second round matchup vs. Dell Curry. pic.twitter.com/5kNrodhPuO – 2:16 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on slowing down Ja Morant and Desmond Bane:

“We just have to do our best to limit their open looks and their easy points and see how it goes.” – 2:13 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

NBA Matchups for Sunday!

Talking defense on Giannis, Tatum’s increased role, Jaylen Brown’s hammy, Ja Morant’s matchup against Wiggins and GP2, Brandon Clarke’s impact, the Warriors going small, Steph vs. Dillon Brooks, and much more!

establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 7:26 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry on LeBron James and Kevin Durant not being in this stage of the playoffs:

“You’re still going to see those guys back, Bron, KD, all those guys you mentioned. It ain’t like they’re just going to ride off into the sunset either.” pic.twitter.com/yNSW2XR6Yt – 7:03 PM

