Locarno Sets Open Doors Head; San Sebastian Unveils Euro-Latam Co-Pros – The Hamden Journal

Zsuzsi Bánkuti Appointed Head Of Locarno’s Open Doors

Zsuzsi Bánkuti has been appointed as the new head of the Locarno Film Festival’s project and talent incubator Open Doors. The 20-year industry initiative runs during the festival and supports filmmakers in regions where producing independent movies is particularly challenging. It has just entered a three-year cycle focused on Latin America and the Caribbean. Bánkuti oversaw the 2022 edition (August 5-9) in an interim capacity following the departure of long-time Open Doors head Sophie Bourdon earlier this year. “I am looking forward to discovering and developing new talents from this amazing and vibrant region and even more to do so in a festival that feels like home,” said Bánkuti. The industry veteran began her career as head of acquisitions for Cirko Film in Budapest in 2000, before heading to Germany’s The Match Factory in the same role in 2012. She first joined the Open Doors team in 2020, working as a talent manager and setting up year-round-activities. Prize-winning projects at this year’s Open Doors edition included Cuban director Marcel Beltrán’s MOA, Kids Swimming In The Lake from Venezuela’s and Michael Labarca and Bolivian filmmaker Yashira Jordán’s Diamond.

San Sebastian Unveils Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum Selection



Upcoming features by rising Latin American filmmakers Agustina San Martín and Sofía Quirós Úbeda will be among the 14 projects presented in San Sebastian’s Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum, running September 19-21. Argentina’s San Martin, who made waves on the festival circuit with short film Monster God and debut feature To Kill The Beast, will participate with second feature Todo El Mundo. Quirós Úbeda, whose Costa Rica-set Land Of Ashes took Cannes Critics’ Week by storm in 2019, will present Madre Pájaro. A total of 194 projects were submitted this year. The other projects in selection comprise Anahi Berneri’s Condensed Milk (Argentina), Ulises Porra’s Bajo El Mismo Sol (Spain), Mariano Luque’s Inspection On Earth (Argentina), Rodrigo Ruiz Patterson’s The General’s Daughter (Mexico), Niles Atallah’s The Fire Doll (US), Juan Sebastián Mesa’s Lovers Go Home! (Colombia), María De Pie’s To Die On Your Feet (Chile), Helena Taberna’s Us (Spain), Emiliano Torres’s Rona (Argentina), Clarisa Navas’ They Burn In The Same Way (Argentina), Bruno Santamaria Razo’s Six Months In The Pink And Blue Building and Beatriz Seigner’s The Blue Flamingo (Brazil).