Local FYI & area schedule: March 3

FYI

Waynedale High School is seeking a head football coach. Possible teaching positions may be open. If interested, please send a cover letter, resume and three references to athletic director, Chris Lapish at [email protected] or my mail, Waynedale High School, 9050 Dover Rd., Apple Creek, OH 44606. Previous head coaching experience is preferred, but not required.

Area Schedule

Thursday, March 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Massillon Perry Division IV Regional

Dalton vs. Bristol, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wooster Division III District

Norwayne vs. Fairview, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond Hts. Division III District

Lutheran East vs. Smithville, 7 p.m.

East Division IV District

Hiland vs. Malvern, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

North Canton Hoover Division I District, 3 p.m.

Gallia Academy Division II District, 4 p.m.

Massillon Perry Division II District, 2 p.m.

Garfield Heights Division III District, 5 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

OATCCC D-I State Championships (SPIRE Institute)

GYMNASTICS

OHSAA State Championships (Hilliard Bradley)

BOYS/GIRLS BOWLING

Triway at OHSAA Division II State Championships (Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl)

Saturday, March 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cuyahoga Falls Division III Regional

Waynedale-Liberty winner vs. Garrettsville Garfield-Warrensville Hts. winner, 1:30 p.m.

Massillon Perry Division IV Regional

Dalton-Bristol winner vs. Buckeye Central-New Middletown Springfield/Maplewood winner, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

North Canton Hoover Division I District, 9 a.m.

Gallia Academy Division II District, 9:30 a.m.

Massillon Perry Division II District, 10 a.m.

Garfield Heights Division III District, 10 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

OATCCC D-II/III State Championships (SPIRE Institute)

GYMNASTICS

OHSAA State Championships (Hilliard Bradley)

BOYS/GIRLS BOWLING

Triway at OHSAA Division II State Championships (Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl)

Note: If you have a local sports announcement, send it to [email protected] Schedule is subject to change and may not include all rescheduled games.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Local FYI & area schedule: March 3