local authorities report 4 victims

Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod on the morning of 18 December. A column of smoke rose over one of the houses, and the authorities reported the deployment of air defence and four victims.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram; Kremlin-aligned news outlets RT and RIA Novosti

Quote from Gladkov: “Our air defence system was deployed over Belgorod and Belgorod Oblast. There are consequences on the ground. Currently, we know about four victims. Medical aid teams are taking them to the hospital.”

Details: A Russian official said that he is allegedly at the scene and will provide more information later.

RIA Novosti noted that there were several loud explosions in the sky over Belgorod.

The Russian propaganda outlet RT published photos and videos from Belgorod.

They show a column of smoke as well as broken windows in houses.

