Lizzo’s Dancer Search Brings Tears and Twerking in ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ Trailer (Video)

Lizzo is on the hunt for new backup dancers and she wants to make sure plus-size dancers get the love and spotlight they deserve in the first trailer for her new series “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.”

Set to hit Prime Video next month, the series follows the “Juice” singer as she seeks out “confident, badass women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS.”

“Girls that look like me don’t get representation,” Lizzo says in the footage. “Time to pull up my sleeves, and find ‘em myself.”

You can watch the full trailer for “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” in the video above.

Over the course of the eight episode series, 10 women will go through Lizzo’s very own boot camp, competing in different challenges and, of course, navigating drama inside the Big Grrrls House.

In addition to appearing in the series, Lizzo will also serve as executive producer alongside Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman, and Glenda Cox. The series is directed by Nneka Onuorah and produced by Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions and Lizzo’s production company Lizzo Bangers.

Lizzo’s “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” hits Prime Video on March 25.