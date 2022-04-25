Lizzo Unveils Dates for ‘Special’ Arena Tour

With a hit single in “About Damn Time” and a new album, “Special,” due in July, Lizzo has unveiled dates for her tour in support of the album, with support from special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 23rd in Sunrise, FL and runs through November with stops including New York City on October 2nd and Los Angeles on November 18th, full routing is available below. Public onsale will begin Friday, April 29th at 10 a.m. local time.
The singer — who was featured on the cover of Variety last month — has already had a packed 2022, with a double duty hosting and performance gig on “Saturday Night Live,” and visits to NBC’s “Today Show” and CBS’ “Late Late Show with James Corden.” Lizzo can also currently be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s reality show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.”
September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
