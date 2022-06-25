Lizzo to donate $1 million to Planned Parenthood

Lizzo pledged $500,000 to Planned Parenthood in the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision. (Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Lizzo is planning to make a major donation to Planned Parenthood following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On June 24, the Supreme Court reversed their historic 1973 decision to protect the right to have an abortion on the federal level. As it stands, 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion now that Roe has been overturned.

In response, the “About Damn Time” singer announced that she is pledging a $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood from her upcoming Special tour and that Live Nation had agreed to match her donation to the nonprofit reproductive healthcare organization.

“I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood,” she tweeted. “Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars.” Yahoo has reached out to Live Nation about their decision to match the singer’s donation.

“The most important thing is action and loud voices,” the Yitty shapewear mogul continued. “@PPFA @AbortionFunds and organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.”

“Black women and women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one. Go to lizzolovesyou.com to donate, sign the Bans Off My Body petition and sign up to volunteer and take action,” she said.

The “Grrrls” singer is not the only celebrity to speak out on the landmark ruling.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared her thoughts on social media, writing, “I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land — a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions.”

Taylor Swift retweeted Obama’s sentiments and added, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

American celebrities performing at Glastonbury music festival in England chose to speak out on the matter during their performances.

Billie Eilish told the crowd, “Today is a very dark day for women in America. … I can’t bear to think about it anymore.”