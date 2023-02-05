Lizzo, Taylor Swift and more

Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Bebe Rexha hit the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys. (Photo: Getty Images)

The thing that really rocks about the Grammys is that it’s more than an awards show, and it’s more than a string of one-night-only performances — host Trevor Noah has rightly called the event “one of the greatest concerts you’ll ever get the opportunity to go to” — but it’s also for us to see our favorites all glammed up in jaw-dropping gowns, oh-so sleek suits and other memorable ensembles.

And, oh, the celebrities stunned as they stepped onto the red carpet outside of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Many of them were all about bright pops of color, as worn by Lizzo, who dressed as a bouquet of roses, Sam Smith in a ravishing red, Harry Styles in bold rainbow and Kelsea Ballerini in an eye-catching yellow. Taylor Swift, of course, shimmered in a dark blue while representing her latest album, Midnights.

They walked into a ceremony where Beyoncé had the most of the night’s nominations, nine for her album Renaissance, and Bad Bunny’s Album of the Year nom for his Un Verano Sin Ti marked the first time that a Latin music album had ever been a contender in one of the “Big Four” categories. No matter what happened, the night was also a big one for Kendrick Lamar, who earned eight award nominations; Adele and Brandi Carlile each had seven.

A look at what they wore:

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Did someone say midnights? Taylor Swift dressed to match the name of her latest album, with some help from Roberto Cavalli, and some serious sparkle.

Lizzo

Lizzo arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)

Lizzo arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo: Robyn BECK/AFP)

Lizzo was lovely (and rosy!) in her Dolce and Gabana gown and cape, which offered two different looks.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Harry Styles’s fun, unexpected look was definitely one to remember.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

That’s not Barbie, it’s Bebe Rexha, as she said, “doing a little bit of Farrah Fawcett” and “giving ’70s Barbie,” in a nod to her new 1970s-esque music coming this month.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kelsea Ballerini’s custom gown from Prabal Gurung was giving us sunshine vibes.

Story continues

Sam Smith

Sam Smith arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Doja Cat

Doja Cat arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Questlove

Questlove arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Maren Morris