Lizzo Gives Emotional Grammys Speech, Credits Prince For Inspiring Her & Calls Beyoncé “The Artist Of Our Lives” – The Hamden Journal

Lizzo won at the Grammys in the Record of the Year category for About Damn Time. The artist took the stage and delivered one of the most emotional speeches of the night where she mentioned Prince and Beyoncé as her inspirations.

A visibly shocked Lizzo took the stage and said that she was not expecting to win and she was only enjoying the show alongside Adele and “rooting for our friends.”

Lizzo started off by saying she wanted to dedicate her award to Prince because “when we lost Prince I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music.” The artist said that at this time “feel-good music wasn’t mainstream at that point and I felt very misunderstood.”

She continued, “I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place so I had to be that change to make the world a better place. And now I look around and there’s all these songs that are about loving our bodies and feeling comfortable in our skin and feeling f***ing good and I’m just so proud to be a part of it because in a world that is a lot of darkness and a lot of scary sh*t. I’d like to believe that not only can people do good, but we just are good, we are good inherently.”

“And anybody at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in like I did, just stay true to yourself because I promise you, you will find people, you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you.”

Lizzo then thanked her producers of About Damn Time, her Team Lizzo and her parents before turning her attention to Beyoncé to tell her she skipped school in the 5th grade to attend a performance.

“You changed my life,” Lizzo told Beyoncé from the stage. “You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music.’ Thank you so much, you clearly are the artist of our lives.”

In the end, Lizzo started jumping up and down and screamed out, “I won a f***ing Grammy,” while Beyoncé cheered her on.

