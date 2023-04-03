Lizzo Extends First-Look Deal With Prime Video – The Hamden Journal

Lizzo has extended her first-look deal with Amazon Studios as she searches for singers for the second season of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The global superstar first inked a deal with Amazon in 2020 to develop and produce TV series. The first Season of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls debuted in 2022 and won dozens of awards, including three Emmys. It also became the first streaming series to win in the Outstanding Competition Program category at the 74th annual ceremony.

“I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on season one of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” said Lizzo. “I’ve witnessed lives change through this show and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry.”

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls follows Lizzo on the hunt for “confident, bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls.” Ten hopefuls move into the Big Grrrls House, where they must prove they have what it takes to join Lizzo at center stage.

Lizzo announced the series would be returning for Season 2 on social media in March, teasing that the second installment would follow a different format.

“What’s it gonna be about? Wouldn’t you like to know,” she said.

In anticipation of Season 2 of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Lizzo is now looking for singers that can also dance their asses ON! She’s searching for dynamic women to join her world and perform onstage. Singers who think they’ve got the juice can apply now at the casting site HERE until April 9.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and the impact of her Emmy award-winning series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls exceeded our every expectation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Lizzo and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience what’s next.”

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is produced by Amazon Studios and Lizzo’s production company, Lizzo Bangers.