Lizzo dances in a bikini in the middle of the desert

Lizzo is one with nature in her latest TikTok video as she dances in the middle of the desert wearing nothing but a two-piece.

The singer, dancer and founder of new shapewear line Yitty isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her body on social media. In her most recent video, she’s celebrating it by dancing in a black bikini.

“Where am I?” Lizzo captioned the video which shows a limited perspective of her in front of a small canyon where she’s dancing to her latest song “About Damn Time.”

“Loving the desert aesthetics Lizzo! Killing it girl,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Another day another slay queen.”

Some viewers provided guesses about Lizzo’s location, including Joshua Tree and Amangiri. One even said, “Idk where you are in this video specifically but I do know that you are living in my mind rent free 24/7.”

Lizzo did recently spend some time in the desert of Indio, California when she surprised Coachella goers by joining Harry Styles on stage during his show. She even created a bunch of content for TikTok from the “Yitty House” where she and friends celebrated the launch of the line with Fabletics.

While celebrating her recent success, Lizzo also filmed her dancing to her new song while poolside in a white bikini and a Prada bucket hat. “Love this dance tbh,” she captioned the video, giving credit to the TikTok user jaedengomezz who choreographed it.

“Always givin a vibe,” someone wrote. Another commented, “I think I’ve fallen more in love with you since you started TikTok,” adding the hashtag #queen.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Heat Lizzo addressed her “addiction” to the social media app.

“I have an addiction. That’s really what it is. It’s a problem,” she said, adding that people will ask her, “‘Who runs your social media?’ I’m like, ‘Me, bitch.’ Because I’m addicted to this. I’ll be on there scrolling. I’ll be in comment sections just reading. The comments are the funniest part on TikTok.”

