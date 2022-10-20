Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister after 44 days in office

Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced she would step down from office Thursday after serving just six weeks in the position.

Truss’ tumultuous stint was marked by a fiscal fiasco and hostile opposition form her own Conservative Party over her proposal to cut taxes on corporations and the wealthy, which sent financial markets into a weeks-long slide.

“I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected,” she said, a day after pledging to remain in office as “a fighter not a quitter.”

Her resolve collapsed after her senior minister stepped down and a House of Commons vote descended in to disarray as party members called on her to step down.

Truss, 47, replaced Boris Johnson who resigned over the summer following an ethics scandal that 50 members of the government to quit in protest.

Britain’s shortest tenured leader had been welcomed into office by the late Queen Elizabeth days before the monarch died last month.

Downing Street’s previous short stayer was George Canning, who died in officer after serving 118 days as prime minister in 1827.

