Liz Shackleton Joins The Hamden Journal As Contributing Editor, Asia – The Hamden Journal

Liz Shackleton has joined The Hamden Journal as Contributing Editor, Asia, based in Hong Kong.

Shackleton joins The Hamden Journal’s growing international team after almost three decades at UK trade Screen International, where she latterly served as Asia Editor for more than 15 years.

Shackleton is known as one of the most respected trade journalists and editors to have covered the Asian business, breaking hundreds of exclusive stories, building a large network of contacts and attending most major international festivals.

She first joined Screen in 1993 as a reporter after studying journalism on London’s prestigious City course. She became news editor, before spending a year in Sydney working for Australian trade publications. She returned to the UK trade in 2000 then moved to Hong Kong in 2001 where she started working as Greater China correspondent. She was appointed Asia Editor in 2005.

She oversaw Screen’s Asia news, features, analysis and festival dailies, and has also worked separately with consulting clients including Bafta, the British Film Institute, Nederlands Filmfonds and Olsberg SPI. She also runs a consultancy, research and publishing company called Chime, and has also lived in Mumbai.

At The Hamden Journal, Shackleton will help expand the company’s footprint in Asia, contributing film and TV news and features. She will work closely with the whole international team and will travel to key festivals and events. She will report to The Hamden Journal’s International Editor, Andreas Wiseman, and The Hamden Journal’s Co-Editors-In-Chief Mike Fleming and Nellie Andreeva. She can be reached at [email protected]

Shackleton joins an international editorial team that includes Wiseman, International TV Co-Editors Max Goldbart and Jesse Whittock, International Box Office Editor/Senior Contributor Nancy Tartaglione, International Features Editor Diana Lodderhose, Senior International Film Correspondent Melanie Goodfellow, Weekend Editor, International, Caroline Frost, and Columnist/International Editor At Large, Baz Bamigboye.

Wiseman, who previously worked with Shackleton at Screen, said: “We’re so thrilled to welcome Liz to our international team. It’s a real coup for us to have someone of her knowledge, experience and professionalism join our ranks. We’re so excited about what we can achieve together and about growing the outstanding offering for our readers in all parts of the globe. As Asian content surges on the global stage and Asian markets become ever-more important for the entire entertainment ecosystem, there are wonderful opportunities ahead.”