Liz Kerin’s ‘Night’s Edge’ Novel In Works At Freeform With Keto Shimizu & WandaVision’s Jac Schaeffer – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Liz Kerin’s female driven, vampire novel Night’s Edge, which is hitting shelves on June 20 from Tor Nightfire/Macmillan, is already in early development at Freeform and 20th Television. The author will co-write for TV with Keto Shimizu and WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer executive producing.

Kerin and Shimizu will also EP with Leslye Headland directing and also serving as EP.

Night’s Edge is a mother-daughter story set against the background of a pandemic of vampirism.

The novel’s logline: Having a mom like Izzy meant Mia had to grow up fast. No extracurriculars, no inviting friends over, and definitely no dating. The most important rule: Tell no one of Izzy’s hunger – the kind only blood can satisfy. But Mia is in her twenties now and longs for a life of her own. One where she doesn’t have to worry about anyone discovering their terrible secret, or breathing down her neck. When Mia meets rebellious musician Jade she dares to hope she’s found a way to leave her home – and her mom – behind. It just might be Mia’s only chance of getting out alive.

Schaeffer walked the project in by way of her overall deal with Marvel and 20th that sees her work on projects across the Disney-owned brands. She’s currently running the room for the Disney+/Marvel WandaVision series spinoff, Agatha: House of Harkness, as well as producing several other projects for 20th. Schaeffer is repped by Verve, Curate and Paul Hastings.

Headland is the co-creator of Russian Doll, which just had its season two premiere. Headland is also the EP on Freeform’s Single Drunk Female, on which she also directs several episodes. She is repped by UTA, Sugar23 and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Author, playwright and screenwriter, Kerin, graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and previously penned the historical drama, The Shattered World, for producer-director Timur Bekmambetov. She is repped by Verve and attorney Adam Cooper.

Shimizu has been a big part of Greg Berlanti’s DC-verse having been an EP on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, a producer on Arrow, with writing credits on The Flash. She is repped by agents Brant Rose & Toochis Morin Rose at Brant Rose Agency and manager Anne Damato at Damato Entertainment.