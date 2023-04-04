Liz Cheney’s support among GOP voters rising since Trump indictment

​Donald Trump isn’t the only person ​benefiting from his indictment​ in the polls.​

Former Rep. Liz Cheney’s support has doubled among Republican voters in the last few weeks, inching her closer to ​Gov. Ron ​DeSantis, whose numbers are falling​.

According to a series of surveys by the Trafalgar Group taken before Trump announced on March 18 that he would be indicted in Manhattan and after the indictment was formally announced last Thursday, Cheney ​has climbed from to 10.3% from 5.3%​.

In that same time, the Florida governor has seen his numbers plummet from 32.2% to 22.5%.

Trump was indicted in connection with a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

The parade of headlines and wall-to-wall coverage of the indictment have buoyed the former president, who has simultaneously contested and exploited the case to raise millions for his campaign.





Former Rep. Liz Cheney, speaking at an event on Nov. 15, 2022, has seen her support among Republican voters double during coverage of Donald Trump’s indictment. Getty Images

T​rump had the support of 43.8% of Republicans before he declared to his 5 million supporters on Truth Social that he was ​going to be indicted.

His support bumped up to 44.4% the following week and then surged to 56.2% after Bragg announced the indictment against the former president last Thursday, allowing him to pull away from the GOP pack.

Trump’s rapid rise in the Trafalgar poll tracks with other recent surveys.





Donald Trump has surged in the polls among Republican primary voters since his indictment was announced. AP

The rise in the polls by Trump and Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who became the face of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, appears to have siphoned support for other Republican hopefuls.

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley saw her support fall from 5.2% before the indictment to 3.7% after.

​Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president, ​experienced a slight bump before sinking.





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at an event Saturday on Long Island, has fallen in the polls since news broke of Donald Trump’s indictment. Aristide Economopoulos For The New York Post

Keep up with today’s most important news Stay up on the very latest with Evening Update.

He went from 4.8% before the indictment, to 5.4% when Trump declared, to 3.8% after Bragg’s announcement.

In those weeks, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin toppled from 2.1% to 0.5%.

Like Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got a slight boost to 2.9% after Trump said he would be indicted before falling back to 1.1%.

Trump, the first president in US history to face criminal charges, is flying high among Republicans.

Seventy-four percent of GOP primary voters say the indictment makes it more likely they will vote for him, including 51.9% who say it is much more likely.

Only 26% say they’re less likely to vote for him.

The polls were conducted between March 14 – 19, between March 22 – 25 and between March 31 – April 2.

It has a plus/minus margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.