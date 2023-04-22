Liz Carmouche retains title; Sara McMann victorious in debut

HONOLULU – Bellator 294 took place Friday, and MMA Junkie provided live and official results throughout the event.

The event took place at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. The main card aired on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) successfully defended her title against DeAnna Bennett (13-8-1 MMA, 3-2 BMMA). Bennett missed weight, so she was ineligible to win the title, but Carmouche still put her belt on the line.

In the co-feature, Tim Johnson (16-9 MMA, 4-5 BMMA) met Said Sowma (8-5 MMA, 2-4 BMMA) in a hard-fought heavyweight bout.

Full Bellator 294 results include:

Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov

Result: Sharaf Davlatmurodov def. Anthony Adams via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Records: Anthony Adams (9-4 MMA, 1-2 BMMA), Sharaf Davlatmurodov (19-4-1 MMA, 1-1 BMMA)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Dayne Furuta

Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith

Result: Cris Lencioni def. Blake Smith via submission (inverted triangle) – Round 2, 3:39

Records: Cris Lencioni (11-3 MMA, 6-2 BMMA), Blake Smith (7-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)

Division: Catchweight (both fighters missed the featherweight limit)

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Frank Trigg

Sergei Bilostennyi vs. Tyrell Fortune

Result: Tyrell Fortune def. Sergei Bilostennyi via disqualification (illegal strikes) – Round 1, 3:26

Records: Sergei Bilostennyi (10-3 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), Tyrell Fortune (13-3, 1 NC MMA, 13-3 BMMA)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Chris West

Kenneth Cross vs. Killys Mota

Result: Killys Mota def. Kenneth Cross via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:14

Records: Kenneth Cross (13-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), Killys Mota (15-3 MMA, 4-2 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Kevin Yoshida

Levan Chokheli vs. Michael Lombardo

Result: Levan Chokheli def. Michael Lombardo via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Records: Levan Chokheli (12-2 MMA, 3-2 BMMA), Michael Lombardo (13-4 MMA, 2-2 BMMA)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee: Jason Herzog

Marcos Breno vs. Danny Sabatello

Result: Danny Sabatello def. Marcos Breno via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:10

Records: Marcos Breno (15-3 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), Danny Sabatello (14-2 MMA, 4-1 BMMA)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann

Result: Sara McMann def. Arlene Blencowe via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Records: Arlene Blencowe (15-10 MMA, 8-6 BMMA), Sara McMann (14-6 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)

Division: Women’s featherweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee: Frank Trigg

Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma

Result: Tim Johnson def. Said Sowma via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Tim Johnson (16-9 MMA, 4-5 BMMA), Said Sowma (8-5 MMA, 2-4 BMMA)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee: Jason Herzog

Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett

Result: Liz Carmouche def. DeAnna Bennett via submission (arm triangle) – Round 4, 4:29

Records: Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), DeAnna Bennett (13-8-1 MMA, 3-2 BMMA)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee: Kerry Hatley

