Livestream, TV Schedule, How To Watch – The Hamden Journal

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are set to take place Sunday at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT at the Baker Hanger in Santa Monica. The annual shindig honoring the best in indie film will air live on IFC and stream for subscribers on AMC+.

This year’s show is also available for the first time at select AMC Theatres via the AMC Stubs program. In Canada, it will stream exclusively at hollywoodsuite.ca. On social media, live updates and content will be available via Film Independent (@filmindependent) and IFC (@ifc).

The ceremony is being hosted this year by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, who will preside over a show that will see winners announced in 16 competitive film categories and five in TV.

Presenters expected today include honorary chair Kristen Stewart, recenlty nominated for an Oscar for Spencer, who will be joined by Dianna Agron, Javier Bardem, Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Beals, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Colman Domingo, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Hannah Einbinder, Bridget Everett, Andrew Garfield, Regina Hall, Lily James, Marlee Matlin, Bob Odenkirk, Sam Richardson, Rhea Seehorn, Sebastian Stan, Sydney Sweeney, Taika Waititi, Michelle Yeoh and Chloé Zhao.

As for nominees at the 37th annual show that celebrates films with budgets under $22.5 million, there is less crossover with the Oscars nominees this year than usual. Nominees for the marquee Best Picture category are A Chiara, C’mon C’mon, The Lost Daughter, The Novice and Zola, with the latter two movies leading the pack with five and seven overall noms, respectively.

A24, Neon and Netflix come in with the most nominations among distributors.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are Film Independent’s primary fundraiser for the year with winners are voted on by members.