Undefeated and defending national champion Georgia takes on TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, home of the Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers and this past year’s Super Bowl.

The game will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. Those broadcasts will spearhead the network’s MegaCast coverage, featuring 12 feeds across different platforms covering different aspects of the primetime game.

Georgia and TCU advanced via a pair of thrilling wins on New Year’s Eve, with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs coming from behind to beat Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl and the No. 4 Horned Frogs outlasting Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl. Both games were decided in the last minute, leading each to score an average of 21 million total viewers across ESPN’s platforms, good for the best viewership numbers for the CFP semifinals in five years.

Georgia is the favorite going in, with a 12-0 record. The Bulldogs beat Alabama 33-18 in last year’s CFP title game and is looking to become only the fourth school since 1990 to win back-to-back national championships.

ESPN’s networks had 40 of this year’s bowl games across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, including all six of the New Year’s Day bowls. For Monday’s game, the network’s lead team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will provide coverage from the booth.

Among the MegaCast offerings Monday:

ESPN2: The return of Field Pass, anchored by Pat McAfee, which will provide live commentary from the sidelines during the game. McAfee will be joined by A.J. Hawk, Darius Butler and “Boston” Connor Campbell along with ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities during the game.

ESPNU: Command Center will feature a multi-angle presentation with player and team statistics. The four main feeds will be the main telecast, Skycam and cameras on each head coach.

ESPNNews: The AT&T 5G SkyCast feed highlights the action from above and behind the offense. (Available in 4K on Comcast, DirecTV, YouTube TV and Verizon.)

ESPN App: The game’s view will be high above the field of play to follow all 22 players on the field at all times. Additionally, the wew this year to the MegaCast, all marching band performances will be shown live.

Hometown Radio: Feeds for each schools will be available, with the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network’s call on SEC Network and the ESPN App, and TCU via the Horned Frogs Sports Network on the ESPN App.

The game will also be available in more than 160 countries on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.