Livestream Link & Details – The Hamden Journal

The nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards are being announced live Tuesday, July 12 at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Curb Your Enthusiasm actor JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Melissa Fumero — who also appear together in the upcoming Netflix comedy Blockbuster — will host the nominations along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

You can watch the livestream below.

Among the shows that may be named are awards darlings Succession, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Euphoria, Insecure, Barry, Ozark, Russian Doll, The Morning Show, Killing Eve and What We Do In the Shadows, all of which are back after skipping last year’s Emmy cycle.

Netflix’s The Crown, HBO’s Westworld, Prime Video’s The Boys and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale are not eligible this time around, which opens the way for newer dramas like Netflix’s Squid Game, Paramount’s Yellowstone, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, FX’s Reservation Dogs and Severance and Pachinko from Apple TV+.

For split-season releases, the first portions of Netflix’s Stranger Things and AMC’s Better Call Saul are in the running.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, Sept. 12, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.

Rosy Cordero contributed to this story.